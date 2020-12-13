Last Wednesday, President Muhammadu Buhari swore in Prof Mahmood Yakubu for a second term in office as chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The Senate had on December 1, confirmed Yakubu’s reappointment, following his nomination on November 25 by President Buhari.

It goes without stressing that Yakubu’s reappointment is historic as this is the first time a chairman will be reappointed in INEC. After succeeding Prof Attahiru Jega, who supervised the 2015 general election, Yakubu conducted the 2019 general election and supervised critical off-cycle elections in Kogi, Edo and Ondo States.

Clearly, Yakubu’s smooth sail at the Senate attests to the proficiency he deployed in the cause of discharging his duty as chairman of the electoral body. With Nigeria’s intricate political climate, managing elections is uniquely herculean. As such it was not unexpected that INEC had its fair share of ups and downs in the last five years under Yakubu.

While he had to overcome the challenge of inconclusive elections, the INEC chairman was faced with the task of ensuring that the perennial challenges of brigandage, violence, thuggery, ballot box snatching and vote – buying do not affect the legitimacy of elections. Yakubu was able to reposition the commission through strategic engagements and introduction of technology.

The decision to introduce a dedicated public election result viewing portal known as The INEC Result Viewing (IReV), which enabled Nigerians to view polling unit results in real time as voting ended on Election Day was not just a game changer but an essential platform of deepening transparency in the electoral system.

Perhaps, realising that reforms do not implement themselves, the leadership of INEC promoted inclusivity in the electoral process via deployment of Assistive Tactile Voting Guide (ATVG) for visually challenged voters, deployment of magnifying glasses for visually challenged voters, design and development of a special voting support systems (SVSS) for vulnerable groups, development and implementation of the revised framework for voting by Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) nationwide, collaboration with CSOs to conduct baseline survey of Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs) and the development and implementation of the INEC Framework on Access and Participation of Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs) in the electoral process to promote the inclusion of PWDs in all aspects of the electoral process.

The commission under Yakubu also strengthened the distribution of sensitive materials through ensuring prompt delivery from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for onward distribution, a move which contributed to addressing conflicts in Nigeria. Under his watch, the commission’s administration and management also reviewed the regulations, guidelines and manuals to abolish separate accreditation and voting procedure.

Still, there is no perfect election anywhere in the world, especially when some political actors are bent on winning at all cost.

Recent events in the United States of America indicate how dicey elections could be even in developed countries. That is if the allegations of malpractices that reportedly trailed the electoral process in that country is anything to go by.

While most of those allegations have since been trashed by the US courts, it shows the extent to which most political actors can go to undermine the system. This scenario has been prevalent in our clime. This situation in itself reflects the enormity of work before the INEC chairman as he gets to work.

For one, Yakubu has a lot of work to do to give a semblance of transparency to our elections, especially the processes leading to voting, even though it is our view that he has the capacity to deliver on the job given the recent strides made by the commission in Edo and Ondo governorship elections.

As a paper, we believe that not much can be achieved in respect of the overall credibility of our elections without the introduction of electronic voting. It is simply the way to go. As a starting point, the use of card readers should be given legal backing in the Electoral Act. The more human error and interference are reduced in our elections, the more transparent and credible the elections will be.

Accordingly, the National Assembly should, as a matter of urgency, begin work on the electoral act amendment bill where electronic voting should be taken into account. We recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had refused to sign the Electoral Act in 2019 on the ground that it was too close to the elections. To avoid a similar scenario, the 9th Assembly should begin work immediately.

We are also not unmindful of the expectations to surpass his previous achievements. We urge the chairman to remain firm, neutral and nonpartisan in the discharge of his duties as we approach future polls.

Considering the sensitive nature of the office he occupies, his ability to assure and prove to all stakeholders that he will be fair to all while deploying the technical expertise on the job will not just earn him more garlands but help to entrench democratic values in the country.