An elderly lady, the subject of a cartoon strip, said of Year 2020, a year regarded by most as the classic dramatisation of the Latin phrase, annus horribilis, in these words: I’m not adding this year to my age, I didn’t use it. We agree.

The outgone year was, indeed, a year like no other. It was a year that saw the whole world spinning on its head in search of a solution to a health issue that has, as yet, defied all efforts to contain it. It is a year that many would wish never comes again in their lifetime. It is a year that suffering, pain, dying and death met humanity in hurtful embrace.

In the Year 2020, Coronavirus or the notorious COVID-19, reared its ugly head in the Chinese province of Wuhan. Due to official and deliberate mismanagement of information by the government of that Asian country, its possible impact was under-estimated until it became too late. Soon, it was no longer just a health issue. Because of the emergence of the disease, life and living as humanity knew them, became more of a nightmare that has refused to go away. Economic and social activities lost most of their essence to the morbid propensities of a disease that is killing with reckless abandon.

This Year 2020, the dreadful disease made nonsense of the fabled scientific prowess of the western world. Till date, the best humanity has to offer is still at odds on what to do to contain the rampaging virus that drained attention and resources from other health matters to itself. This one virus that emerged in 2020 became the determinant of what people can or cannot eat to stay alive, where to go and where not to go in order to evade its dangling fangs, who to associate with to avoid contamination by it and even places to be if one must stay safe and away from its odious pangs.

In the process, economies shut down, schools became scary scenes and acquired the dread of distribution centres for the ailment, socialising assumed the semblance of the proverbial game with the devil, health institutions, even in the most advanced countries, came face-to-face with the abject inadequacies of the facilities they once held aloft as the paragon of excellence. They soon realised that they lacked the capacity to perform their roles of providing succour to the afflicted. Health workers, like frontline soldiers, dared to conquer fear as they go about their chores in dread and trembling.

The Year 2020 highlighted habits that were once taken for granted but which have become life-saving strategies that must be abided by if life itself must be preserved. In this outgone year, hand washing, taught in primary schools as hygiene manners, became a dominant feature in the thought process of not just the most outstanding medical scientists and researchers but also that of the self-styled civilised societies. Social or physical distancing became an elegant phrase as the virus mounts the stage in majestic power.

In the Year 2020, the United States of America President, Donald Trump’s once repudiated pastime of shutting everyone else off, was adopted by the international community as the proper thing to do to check the rampaging virus threatening to actualise the biblical Armageddon.

The Year 2020 also tasked the ingenuity of the uninitiated and brought out the best in man’s determination to survive any odd. Applying technology, working from home became a new normal that closed the gap created by virus-induced distancing. The virus also exposed the difference between people-centred governance and kleptocratic tendencies of officialdom.

In Nigeria, the Year 2020 will forever be remembered as a year that was defined by a debilitating virus and insecurity in measures that are unimaginable. A year that key performance indices that measure the viability or otherwise of governance registered negative just as inflation was redefined in a manner that rendered known economic definitions not just inaccurate but also elementary.

The year saw the resurgence of youth who drew attention to the ineptitude of state actors. The #EndSARS movement intended to draw the attention of the government to the rascality of a unit of the Police became a political statement. In the Year 2020 in Nigeria, the word palliative that once meant an activity designed to bring relief to the afflicted acquired a new meaning as it turned into a despicable evidence of man’s inhumanity to man.

As the world bids farewell to this awful year, are there lessons to learn from it? For us in Nigeria, it may be easy to say a hasty yes. But the truth is that the negative impact of the Year 2020 will be more felt in this brand new Year 2021. And that is why, as a newspaper, we worry. Insecurity in 2020 harmed agricultural activities and is bound to threaten food security in 2021. COVID-19, despite all good efforts by agencies of government like the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), was a burden on the economy in 2020. What will the economy look like in 2021?

In spite of all these bleak signs, we have every cause to say Happy New Year to our readers. It could have been worse.