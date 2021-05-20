Ondo State governor and chairman, Southern Governors Forum (SGF), Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has vowed that the decisions of the governors to ban open grazing in their respective states will not be reversed.

LEADERSHIP recall that 17 Southern Governors met in Asaba, Delta State last week and resolved to ban open grazing in their domains, among other demands, which are now known as Asaba Accord.

Akeredolu noted that the strong opposition from the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) to the Asaba Accord, was inconsequential.

The AGF Malami had on Wednesday berated southern governors over their decision to ban open grazing in their states during a television interview, saying it was akin to banning automobile spare parts trading in the north by Northern Governors.

Malami added that the move by the 17 southern governors was unconstitutional.

But Akeredolu in a swift reaction though a statement issued in Akure, Ondo State capital on Thursday, condemned Malami’s comparison, describing it as ‘‘unfortunate’’, adding that the decision of the governors was irreversible and taken in the interest of their people.

Akeredolu said, “It is most unfortunate that the AGF is unable to distill issues as expected of a Senior Advocate.

“Nothing can be more disconcerting. This outburst should, ordinarily, not elicit a response from reasonable people who know the distinction between a legitimate business that is not in any way injurious and a certain predilection for anarchy.

“I have just read the press statement credited to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Shehu Malami SAN on the resolution of the Southern Governors Forum to ban open grazing in their respective States. The AGF is quoted to have said that this reasoned decision, among others, is akin to banning all spare parts dealers in the Northern parts of the country and is unconstitutional.

“Clinging to an anachronistic model of animal husbandry, which is injurious to the harmonious relationship between the herders and the farmers as well as the local populace, is wicked and arrogant.

“Comparing this anachronism, which has led to the loss of lives, farmlands, and property, and engendered untold hardship on the host communities, with buying and selling of auto parts is not only strange. It, annoyingly, betrays a terrible mindset.

“Mr. Malami is advised to approach the court to challenge the legality of the Laws of the respective States banning open grazing and decision of the Southern Governor Forum taken in the interest of their people. We shall be most willing to meet him in Court.

“The decision to ban open grazing stays. It will be enforced with vigor.”

