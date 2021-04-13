BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

The new Director-General (DG) of the National Centre for Women Development, (NCWD), Dr Asabe Bashir, has vowed to rebrand, re-posotion and restructure the Centre for optimum results, towards empowering the Nigerian women and for overall national development.

Bashir stated this in Abuja on Monday while giving her inaugural speech as the DG of the center.

She also said the center under her leadership was like a “new born baby,” urging all staff and women to join her to further nurture, protect and develop it together.

“Therefore, to successfully actualise my mandate, I will leave no stone unturned; and most importantly, I will also not allow anything to interfere with this given mandate.

“Being a strong advocate of gender equality and women’s rights; the Centre under my leadership will further synergize and continue to collaborate with all relevant Women Organizations and stakeholders, both nationally and internationally, to ensure that the challenges hindering women emancipation and development are drastically combated.

“To achieve these goals, all hands must be on deck. We all need to continue to remain diligent and passionate with the jobs we are all employed to do,” she added.