Ghana legend and Africa’s top scorer in the history of the World Cup, Asamoah Gyan has returned to his homeland in a surprise move to sign for local side, Legon Cities.

His return was confirmed by the Ghana Premier League at the weekend, with the 34-year-old putting pen to paper on a one-year deal.

The signing marks Gyan’s return to domestic football for the first time since 2003 when he left Liberty Professionals for Italian side, Udinese, embarking on a career that would include stints in England, France and China and among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

He last featured for Indian Super League side, North East United with whom he parted ways in January after a brief spell, and signed for Legon Cities despite recently announcing an interest to play for domestic giants, Asante Kotoko before calling time on his professional career.

Gyan’s acquisition is the latest statement of intent from Cities, who are embarking on their first full top flight campaign after being rebranded from their previous name, Wa All Stars last year. Gyan could make his debut against Berekum Chelsea on the opening day of the new season in two weeks‘ time.

In 2003, Gyan left Ghana for his first stint abroad, joining Udinese in the Italian top flight. Five years later, he transferred to French outfit, Stade Rennais and subsequently joined Sunderland in the Premier League after impressing for Ghana at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Gyan left the Black Cats for Al Ain in the UAE after just one season, initially on loan, before the switch was made permanent. He has since gone to play for Shanghai SIPG in China, Al Ahli Dubai in the UAE, Turkish side, Kayserispor and NorthEast United.