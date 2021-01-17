By Michael Oche, Abuja

The Alliance for Survival of Covid-19 and Beyond (ASCAB), a coalition of 70 labour and civil society organisations has called on the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to train teachers on coronavirus pandemic protocols before the resumption of schools.

Chairman of ASCAB in FCT, Comrade, Moradeke Aabiodun-Badru, while briefing journalist in Abuja on Friday outlined other safety measures which she said were necessary to ensure the safety of students and teachers.

Some of the recommendations included the need to carry out risk assessment in school serious to guide decisions and interventions for school re-opening, funding of schools to ensure speedy restock of hand sanitizers, masks without undue bureaucratic bottlenecks, nurses should be provided for all schools, either boarding or day school.

She disclosed that the Alliance had carried out monitoring of compliance level by schools in the FCT in collaboration with Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT).

She noted that during the monitoring, it was discovered that a lot needed to be done to ensure safety of students and teachers.

Aabiodun-Badru expressed concern that some schools were not fumigated as a result of fund, stressing that most of them complained that the last fumigation was done in November.

She said, “Most of the Schools Visited especially the secondary School has school committee on Covid-19. However, only the boarding schools have Nurses as member of the covid-19 Committee and few day senior secondary schools while other had no medical personal.

“All the schools visited has no provision for a medical status form which is to be completed by all parents before a student resumes back to School.

“All the schools visited observe social distance with an average of 35-40 students per class. The classrooms are also well ventilated with a minimum of one meter setting arrangement with most schools running 2 shift the first shift from 8:00am to 12:30 and the second shift from 1:00 to 5:00pm while some school with enough classrooms do his run shift but have their normal classes,” she said.

She noted that also the School visited had in place communication with parents and in case any student is noticed to be running temperature, the student/pupil is isolated and the parent contacted immediately.

She added that the risk assessment should be conducted weekly by schools monthly by local government. As and quarterly by the state government, medical Status form should be enforced in school before reopening of school.