The acting President of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) Comrade (Dr) Tommy Etim Okon, has expressed sadness over plights of retired Nigerian workers who are being owed entitlements by their employers.

Okon who made this call while addressing labour writers in Lagos blamed federal and state governments and their agencies that have been taking delight in the suffering of retirees after they had used their time in serving the country.

Wondering if subjecting pensioners was the reward for the years they spent in serving their fatherland, he demanded to know, “those governors that are subjecting their retirees to hunger and pains, if that is justifiable way to treat workers. Unfortunately, those governors value and take more care of their dogs than human beings that spent years serving their country.

“It is sad the way most of those governors are adding pains to retirees. Most of those retirees now live on drugs, yet, they are being denied the means to buy such drugs or food. It is painful to see pensioners pushed into society without entitlements.”

He also faulted state governments that have been dragging their feet over payment of the National Minimum Wage and some who are toying with the idea of reviewing the National Minimum Wage down, warning such governors of the danger of engaging in such acts.