The Secretary General of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has denied sales of its Abuja and Lagos property as being rumoured by some people.

Dispelling the speculations that its property housing the National Secretariat in Lagos and the ultra-modern complex under construction at Mabushi area in Abuja has been sold by the current national leadership of the association, ASCSN Secretary-General, Comrade Alade Bashir Lawal, said there was no truth in the statement.

Bashir Lawal who made this known while speaking with journalists said he, “regretted that few disgruntled members of the union who engaged in anti-union activities and were expelled by the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Association, had elected to be propagating lies to anti-graft agencies and members of the public to impugn the reputation of the national leadership of the association.

“All the documents in respect of the union’s property in Lagos and Abuja which were allegedly taken over by individuals and sold are very much intact and being kept safely,’’ he said.

The Secretary General added that, “It is really unfortunate that those who are deliberately spreading falsehood are still walking in the streets as free citizens.”

He explained that when the operatives of some of the agencies petitioned visited the site of the new national secretariat being constructed in Abuja by the association, they were surprised that the secretariat complex consisting of a conference centre, guest house, offices and shopping malls which is now at the 5th floor, was being built through internally generated revenue.