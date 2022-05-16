Asharami Synergy Limited, a Sahara Group Downstream Company, is repositioning its downstream market strategy with new investment in aviation storage capacity to capture 30 per cent market share.

Asharami Synergy a vertically integrated and foremost downstream company in the West African region said its investment decision is spurred by Jet fuel demand which is on its own trajectory, with aviation’s post-pandemic recovery gaining pace just as economic fears drive the rest of the oil complex lower.

LEADERSHIP reports that demand worries took over from geopolitical and supply chain tensions to knock crude oil prices back slightly last week.

“Soaring fuel prices and slowing economic growth are expected to significantly curb the demand recovery through the remainder of the year and into 2023,” the International Energy Agency (IEA) said Thursday in its monthly Oil Market Report.

International benchmark Brent lost $3.45 per barrel to finish at $107.45/bbl Thursday while US domestic price pin WTI shed $2.13/bbl to close at $106.18/bbl.

Speaking with the media in Lagos, head, Sahara downstream ,Foluso Sobanjo, said, Jet A1 supply situation in Nigeria is stabilising and with assurances from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company(NNPC) Limited, marketers are realigning strategies to restock and ensure sustainability of products supply.

Sobanjo admitted though energy prices are going up which has impacted businesses and specifically, all airlines are suffering price hike, there are guarantee of steady supply.

He said, with the company’s planned expansion, it will hopefully expand its market share from present 25 per cent to 30 per cent.

According to him, with additional two bowser with 60,000 capacity and 31.3 million litres storage capacity the firm is largest indigenous supplier of aviation Jet A1 in Nigeria.

Upgrading its infrastructure will help it in fueling the development and growth of the national and sub-regional economy by providing seamless acccess to safe and reliable aviation fuel.

On other areas of investment, he said, the company is building a 12,000 metric tonnes, MT, capacity of Liquified Petroleum, LPG, in Nigeria and another 80,000 MT in Cote’ de Ivoire.

In addition he said, the company is taking delivery of two LPG carrier vessels to sustain products distribution and supply in the West Africa sub region.

He said Asharami Synergy has an established and formidable presence in the sector-providing best-in-class fuel procurement and distribution solutions by utilizing innovative technology and improved efﬁciency across the downstream supply chain.

Being a strategic member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) avails it the opportunity of being abreast of trending issues, future perspectives in the aviation industry, and in particular, how it is relevant to aviation fuel (quality, availability, safety etc).