By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah |

The Presidency has said that the Aso Rock Clinic is now fully self-sufficient, saying medical service delivery has improved at the facility.

The Permanent Secretary, State House, Mr Tijjani Umar, disclosed this at a presentation of the Revised State House Service Delivery Charter by the national coordinator of SERVICOM, Mrs Nnenna Akajemeli, in Abuja on Friday.

The Permanent Secretary, therefore, commended medical workers for the visibly improved service delivery at the clinic.

‘‘The new Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) wing has been completed and fully functional. State House Clinic was designated as a vaccination centre for COVID-19 and we have finalised arrangements for the Clinic to serve as a testing centre for COVID-19.

‘‘As a result of the pandemic, we built a Special Care Centre within 10 weeks and we also have a fully kitted functional Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on wheels and procured new vehicles.

‘‘We have also streamlined the process of the procurement and distribution of drugs to ensure accountability, and have deployed the use of ICT to improve our services in the Clinic.

‘‘Our Clinic may not be perfect but we are on the path to perfection,’’ he said.