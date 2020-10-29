By Salifu Usman, Abuja

The new lady captain of the Parkland Golf Resort Club, Lizzy Ulunma Asomugha has called on more women to take up the game of golf as a sport for wellbeing.

She described women’s participation in the game as an important and strategic opportunity for golf as a sport and business.

Asomugha, who spoke to newsmen on her vision and plans for the Lady Session of the Parkland Golf Resort Club, said she will contribute to the development of golfers, who are training to become professionals and strengthen the capacity of the club as a golfing development centre in FCT.

She said her administration will include all members of the club, both the men and ladies in the Lady Section’s activities.

“I’ll reach out to all relevant bodies that have the capacity to support our vision and ensure success at each stage. Also, to support the club in all existing events especially in the development of junior golfers. I’ll give my best at every responsibility that becomes exigent in the course of my tenure by God’s grace,” she said.

While speaking further, Asomugha added that the Lady Section of the club under her watch will painstakingly support young talents to become professional golfers.

“At the moment, Iyene Esien, a teenager and one of Parkland Golf Club players is playing internationally. Many young players competing for the Junior Tiger Trophy annually; a major junior competition at the club, are on their way to professional golfing”.

“The club is strongly in support of aspiring golf professionals and will continue to pursue this goal of making more golfing professionals for Nigeria.”

On the forthcoming 2020 Lady Captain inaugural tournament slated for November 7, 2020 at the club, she said the event attracts golfers from across the country, including professionals, who desire to improve on their short.