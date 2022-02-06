Popular Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, has been appointed as Brand ambassador for Siri Beauty & Perfumed Soap manufactured by Aspira Nigeria Limited.

The company also endorsed Miss Nigeria’s 2021 beauty queen, Shattu Sani Garko, as brand Ambassador of the latest product, Siri, in a forum in Lagos that had the management of Aspira Nigeria Limited, guests and the media in attendance.

Speaking at the launch, San Tosh, the company’s marketing manager noted that the newly endorsed ambassadors of the brand met tbe core values of Aspira in terms of credibility and experience in their chosen professions.

He noted that his company has closely followed the performance of youths in Nigeria, hence the choice of the outstanding actress, Adesua Etomi-Wellington as a proud Ambassador of Siri, adding that Adesua is one of the most visible faces with achievements in the movie industry.

“There is no gain saying she has emerged as one of the most visible faces in Nollywood and beyond that, her achievements as an icon speak volume,” he said.

Describing the new product, Tosh stressed that Siri is completely different from any other soap in the market because it is made of perfect formulation which has different ingredients with factors that soften the skin of the consumer.

At the launch, the both celebrities expressed their excitement for being appointed as Siri’s brand ambassadors and what they feel about the company and product.

Expressing her excitement over the new appointment, Adesua Etomi-Wellington said, “I am excited to be appointed as brand ambassador of Siri. I am a proponent of women feeling beautiful no matter their shape, size and skin colour.

“Every woman deserves to feel beautiful. When I met with the directors of Siri, I was inspired to see that they have their factory in Kano, Nigeria. That is an amazing opportunity that creates jobs in Nigeria.”

To drive the brand-new product, Etomi-Wellington said she would work with Aspira to ensure sustainable quality of its products to compete favorably in both Nigerian and international markets.

The Siri brand ambassador pointed that her core values are in tandem with that of Aspira’s, adding that she would work with a brand whose core values aligns with hers.

Also attesting to the brand, the current Miss Nigeria, Queen Shattu Sani Garko, said Siri would meet the need of Nigerians because they have been offered with the best choice for beauty and perfumed soap.

“I think the product is going to meet the need of many Nigerians because we don’t have to use deodorant that is too harsh, hence Siri is the answer,” Garko said.

She expressed the excitement that Aspira has its factory presence in Nigeria for job creation for the youths.

Aspira Nigeria Limited is one of the largest manufacturing and distributors of laundry care and healthcare products in Nigeria. Located in Kano, the company began operations in 2009 with products of various detergents and soaps including Viva being the most known and familiar brand in the country today.