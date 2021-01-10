By ANTHONY AWUNOR, Lagos

A new chapter was opened in Nigeria’s fast moving consumer goods business following the historic signing-up of Sani Musa Danja; one of Nigeria’s prominent celebrity, by Aspira Nigeria Ltd.

Aspira Nigeria Ltd. is one of the largest manufacturers & distributors of hygiene/personal care & laundry care products in Nigeria.

Reacting on the development, the management of Aspira Nigeria Ltd. said, “We are thrilled and excited to have Sani Danja as our brand ambassador for Aspira, being one of the most celebrated artists in Nigerian film industry with a rising sense of popularity and accomplishment”.

Expressing himself on his endorsement as Aspira brand ambassador, Sani Musa Danja said, ”I am happy. Being a brand ambassador of Aspira Nigeria Ltd. is a great achievement because this is a company that produces so many products. And it is based in Kano and so as an indigene of Kano, it is a great privilege”.

“I am also excited that the Aspira Nigeria Ltd. has a range of quality products that are effective and one that adds value to the life of the common man” He added. Also speaking at the event, head, marketing and advertising, Santhosh Kumar Nair, Aspira Nigeria Ltd. said,

“It’s an honour to have Sani Danja on board as brand ambassador of Aspira. I believe his presence with us would significantly boost the value of our products. He is one of the most popular celebrity, and he has made enormous contribution to the growth of entertainment industry”.

The operations of Aspira Nigeria Ltd. in Nigeria span over a decade with an enduring commitment to the daily lives of consumers. Aspira commenced its operations in Nigeria in 2009, and have started local production of various brands of soaps and detergents. Aspira has its manufacturing plant with its headquarters located in Kano, in the northern part of Nigeria.

With a strong portfolio of over eight leading brands that includes Viva plus, Sabil, Chic, Family Care, Baby & Me, Fizz, Manuka & MP3, Aspira as a conglomerate pride itself to raising consumer satisfaction and market standards by offering world-class products.