BY HANNAH ONI, Lagos

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has applauded the contributions of Aspira Nigeria Limited, a home product giant, towards the development of the state as a mega commercial centre in Nigeria.

Speaking at an official visit to the company site to commission the new plant, recently, the governor commended the company for its immense contributions in the employment of thousands of job seekers in the state.

While addressing the officials and the management of the company led by the chairman of the company, Ahmadu Haruna Danzago, the governor observed with delight that Aspira Nigeria Limited has been serving as a catalyst for economic growth in the state.

However, the company, which began operations in Nigeria about a decade ago, has continued to expand its operations, introducing a new range of healthcare products that serve the need of the populace, while creating employment opportunities for many residents.

On his part, chairman of the company, Haruna Ahmadu Danzago appreciated governor Ganduje and his administration for providing an enabling environment for businesses to thrive in the state.