A House of Representatives aspirant, Hon. Olayemi Afolayan- Jejeloye, has distributed 250 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) forms to admission seekers in Ekiti/Isin/Irepodun/Oke-Ero federal constituency in Kwara State.

Speaking during the presentation of the forms to the beneficiaries, Afolayan-Jejeloye, said the best student in the examination would be offered scholarship to study in the university.

He also said the second and third winners would get a laptop computer each.

Afolayan-Jejeloye, who is contesting under the Accord Party, stressed the importance of education advised the beneficiaries and other young people in the country to build a strong foundation for their future.

“Even the Bible says ‘when the foundation is faulty, there’s nothing the righteous can do’, and you are the foundation for the future. So, if the foundation is not educated, not exposed, and not solid, then the future of this country is bleak.

“I want to first of all thank you all for even seeking a better future for yourselves because it is one thing for a good future to be provided and another thing for one to utilise the available opportunity,” he stated.

He also urged the youths to shun the temptation of get-rich-quick syndrome, saying they should rather give attention to sustaining a good name.

