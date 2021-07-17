Some aspirants who indicated interest to contest different positions in the forthcoming local government elections in Nasarawa State have complained of the high cost of the nomination forms.

The aspirants under different political parties appear to be losing interest due to the high cost.

Some of the aspirants who spoke with our correspondent in Lafia yesterday expressed sadness that their hopes to represent their various communities were being affected.

The Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASEIC) last week released the time table where it fixed October 6 as the election date.

The APC, Zenith Labour Party and PDP indicated interests to participate in the election.

The ruling party, APC, which commenced sale of forms on Thursday, said expression of interest for chairmanship position is N200,000 while the nomination form is N1 million.

Then expression of interest form for councillorship is N15,000 while nomination form is N200,000. Physically challenged persons have 50% discount.

However, the PDP is charging N25,000 and N50,000 as administrative fees for councillorship and chairmanship positions respectively.

Thursday July 22 has been scheduled for the primary to pick candidates for the chairmanship race by the party.

On its part, ZLP said the expression of interest form for councillorship position costs N50,000 and the nomination form costs N200, 000.

While the expression of interest form for chairmanship position costs N150, 000 the nomination form costs N1, 000,000.

ZNL said female aspirants are entitled to 50% discount on nomination forms, while physically challenged aspirants were exempted from payment of any fees.

It was gathered that NASEIC may fix the councillorship form at N200,000 while that of chairmanship form is N500,000.

