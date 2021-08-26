The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative – the brainchild of Abdul Samad Rabiu, the Founder/Executive Chairman of BUA Group partners Africa ER, a medical team of first aid experts and trainers to equip basketball players in Nigeria on life skills at a training held in Abuja last week.

The training organized by Hotcoal basketball, Hands of Care Project and Cornerstone foundation in Abuja seeks to address some health-related issues faced by basketball players on the court of play.

Speaking during the training, the Managing Director, ASR Africa, Ubon Udoh commended the facilitators for providing a platform for the kids to find mentorship, learn life skills and imbibe discipline though the basketball game.

Udoh said a second batch of the training will commence in a few weeks to accommodate others who didn’t have the opportunity to participate in the first batch.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Udoh, “I want to thank you all for the quick response and active participation in the preparations and implementation of this training. Feedback from both participants and trainers already show how impactful the training was. A second batch of participants for training will be nominated and trained in the coming weeks.

“Trainees were assessed with a pre and post training test and certificates will be presented to successful trainees. African ER is a highly rated first aid training institution in the West African region and we were very fortunate to partner with them and have them send their top consultant doctors for the sessions. The certificates also therefore carry the same value.”, he added.

“As a follow-up to the training we have started a challenge that will end on the 1st of September. The participant that sends a video of him /her stepping down the training to the most people wins 50,000 cash for their team and themselves. The video must not be less than 15 minutes long and show the practical sessions, active participation and total number of participants.

“A platform will be created for this challenge and we will stop receiving entries at midnight on September 1 ,2021.

“Thank you once again basketball development partners and we applaud your support to ensure growth in our basketball culture in the interest of our kids and the game at large”. Udoh added.