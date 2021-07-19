Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Mr Danladi Umar, alleged to have assaulted one Clement Sargwak in March this year, has dragged the assaulted person and senate investigating the matter to court.

Also included in the suit as stated in the originating summons dated 13 July, 2021, are the president of the senate, Ahmad Lawan, the chairman and members of the Senate Committee on Ethics , Privileges and Public Petitions as well as the attorney-general of the federation, Abubakar Malami.

Danladi in the suit with file no FHC/ABJ/ CS/671/2021, is challenging senate’s constitutional Ppower to conduct Investigation and purpose for which it is exercisable.

Specifically, the embattled CCT chairman is asking the court to interpret the constitutional powers granted the Senate or House Committees on Ethics and Public Petitions whether it covers public assaults which as averred by his attorneys, are part of the constitutional functions of the police and the courts of law.

Danladi went further through his attorneys to inform the senate to discontinue with the investigative hearing, as the alleged Assaultee (Clement Sargwak), has been sued.

The CCT chairman had, as widely reported in print and electronic media, physically assaulted Clement Sagwak at the Bannex Plaza in Wuse 2, on March 29, 2021.

In seeking redress, the assaultee filed a petition against Danladi Umar to the senate which it gave its Committee on Ethics , Privileges and Public Petition to investigate.

Though the embattled CCT chairman had on invitation, appeared before the committee once, he shunned several other invitations thereafter.