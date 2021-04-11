By Kunle Olasanmi |

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) is to probe the chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, Justice Danladi Umar, following a petition by a security guard he allegedly assaulted at an Abuja mall on March 29, this year.

However, the CCT yesterday refused to comment on the petition against its chairman pending before the NHRC.

Already, the security guard, Clement Sargwak, through his lawyer had written a petition against Mr Umar, alleging assault.

The chief registrar of the tribunal, Mr. Abdulmalik Shuaibu, when contacted by LEADERSHIP Sunday, failed to comment on the petition.

A viral video had surfaced about three weeks ago showing Mr Umar attacking the security guard at the mall.

Sargwak said Mr Umar attacked him after telling him about the wrong parking of his car at the plaza.

According to him, he was not at the scene of the incident and may not be able to comment on the issue.

He said, ”I have not seen the petition, so, I can’t comment. You are putting me in a difficult situation with this question. I was not at the scene of the incident, so I may not be able to respond adequately.”

Meanwhile, the spokesman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, Malam Ibrahim Alhassan, has been removed, LEADERSHIP Sunday can authoritatively report.

About two days after the alleged assault by the CCT chairman, Alhassan issued a statement on behalf of the chairman that was full of errors from the first line.

According to a source at the CCT, the removal of Alhassan may not be unconnected with the press statement he issued in defence of Mr Umar after he allegedly assaulted a security man at an Abuja mall.

The source said, ”The spokesman was redeployed to the Ministry of Information shortly after the ‘disastrous’ statement he issued after the incident. He has handed over and a new man has resumed as the spokesman of the CCT.”

Among other things in the petition, the petitioner alleged, through his lawyer, that the statement issued by CCT’s press and media unit claiming that Mr Umar was attacked by a mob of ‘Biafran boys’ on the day of the incident, amounted to a slur against him and other tenants of the plaza who gathered at the scene where he was assaulted by the CCT chairman.

The petitioner also accused both Mr Umar and officers of the Federal Capital Territory police command of intimidating and threatening tenants and all eyewitnesses in an attempt to cover up Mr Umar’s indiscretions on that day, March 29.