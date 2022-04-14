International Press Institute (IPI) Nigeria has said that it will open a book of infamy to document every individual whose action or inaction encourages or allows the harassment of journalists and the media in Nigeria.

The president of IPI Nigeria, Musikilu Mojeed, stated this during a courtesy visit by the body to the minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, in Abuja.

The minister insisted that Nigeria is one of the very few countries in the world where journalists continued to practice their profession without hindrance despite the abuse of press freedom.

In a statement issued yesterday by the IPI Nigeria’s secretary, Ahmed Shekarau, Mojeed said the move became necessary in view of the country’s worsening press freedom record under the current administration.

He said, “I like to inform you of a decision recently taken by the Nigerian National Committee of IPI. We have decided to open a ‘black book’ to document every individual whose action or inaction encourages or allows the harassment of journalists and the media in Nigeria.

“The records so gathered will be regularly updated and shared periodically with embassies, and all relevant international and human rights groups across the world. “We will use the records to ensure named individuals are held accountable one way or another.”

He said there were many Nigerians who believe the media was freer and stronger in 2015 than it is now, a perception that tallies with at least two global rankings.

He stressed that between 2013 and 2015, Nigeria improved on the annual World Press Freedom Index by Reporters Without Borders.

“Nigeria was ranked 115 out of the 180 countries surveyed in 2013, 112/180 in 2014 and 111/180 in 2015. But the reverse has been the case since 2016 when we were ranked 116/180.

“The situation worsened in the succeeding years. The country was ranked 122/180 in 2017, 119/180 in 2018, 120/180 in 2019, 115/180 in 2020 and 120/180 in 2021.

“In fact, the 2021 ranking described Nigeria as ‘one of West Africa’s most dangerous and difficult countries for journalists, who are often spied on, attacked, arbitrarily arrested or even killed,” he said.

He said the country is not faring any better in the Freedom in the World Report, an annual report by Freedom House.

“We scored a cumulative 43/100 in the global freedom scores and was ranked a partly free country in the 2022 report, a performance worse than our 2021 showing when we scored 45/100,” he said.