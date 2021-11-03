Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that the assault on Justice Mary Odili of the Supreme Court is a renewed plot by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to hijack the 2023 general elections as it did in 2019.

The party described the attack on Justice Odili as horrendous, rascally, irresponsible, completely unjustified and should not be swept under the carpet on the guise of misleading whistleblower operation.

The party’s national publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, said this is more so as the paw prints of the APC are visible in the incident, in its desperation to cow the judiciary and subvert the cause of justice ahead of the 2023 elections.

“It is clear that the attack on Justice Odili is part of a renewed script by the APC. Nigerians will recall how, ahead of the 2019 election, former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, was clandestinely yanked off from his hallowed chamber, preparatory to the massive rigging that characterized the 2019 presidential election.

“Nigerians can equally recall how respected judges were assaulted by the APC administration through obnoxious sting operations in a bid to arm-twist the judiciary and set the stage for the endorsement of a culture of impunity that characterized the 2019 elections.”

The PDP, however, told APC and its Presidency apparatchik that the times have changed, adding that Nigerians are not ready to stomach a repeat of APC’s coordinated assault on institutions of democracy, but will firmly resist them with every means available within the ambit of the law.

The party also urged the judiciary to remain firm and not be deterred by the suppressive proclivities of the fizzling APC, that has since been rejected by Nigerians.

The PDP called on Nigerians to stand in defence of democracy by continuing in their demand that the real perpetrators of the attack on Justice Odili be exposed and brought to book.