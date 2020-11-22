By Hussaini Hammangabdo Yola

The Adamawa State Assembly, may consider approving 21 years imprisonment, as stiffer punishment for rapists, against surgical castration been approved in other states of the country.

The decision formed part of inputs from stakeholders parley organized by the House Committee on Judiciary and Enterprenuership Development,

on a bill for a law to amend the Adamawa State Panel Code Law of 10 of 2018 supported by International Republican Institute (IRI) with funding from USAID.

The law, sort to provide stiffer punishment for offence of rape and kidnapping and to provide for others matters incidental thereto, held at the American University of Nigeria (AUN) hotel.

The aforementioned bill was read the 2nd time on the floor of the house and referred to the house committee where it resolve to request for inputs from stakeholders to enable it discharge it duties effectively.

Participants at the public hearing identified the imbalance between rape and kidnapping saying surgical castration for male sex organ as offenders would no longer experience erection t against bilateral salpingectomy for female.

The Speaker, Hon Aminu IYa Abbas while offering further explanation assured that, the assembly is committed to ensuing stricter punishments to protect women and children as well as addressing kidnapping in the state.

The assembly also expressed it readiness cases related to rapping , kidnapping and Sheila gang be exampted from enjoying power of proregative of mercy to serve as deterrent to others.

Wulbina Jackson Commissioner for Education insisted that castration of convicted rapists would be the quickest measure to stem increasing rape and serve as deterrent for others.

Governors in June declared a state of emergency over rape and violence against women and children as number of successful prosecution remain at snail speed in the country.