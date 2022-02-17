Nasarawa State House of Assembly has summoned the commissioners for education and finance, the state accountant-general (AG), head of civil service (HoS) and the director, Salary Bureau, to appear before it on Monday, February 21, 2022 over the non-payment of the salaries of teachers in the state.

The lawmakers said the extension of the date to Monday was to enable the affected officials to explain to the people of the state why the salary of the over 400 newly employed secondary school teachers were not paid for three months since they were employed in November, 2021.

The speaker, Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, gave the directive after Hon Daniel Oga Ogazi, the chairman, House Committee on Education raised the issue on matters of public interest during the House proceedings.

Abdullahi said for the standard of education to be improved in the state, teachers must be motivated and encouraged through the payment of their salary.

He suggested that the salary of teachers must be paid promptly, saying the prompt payment of salary will serve as a motivator.

He appreciated Hon Daniel Ogazi for bringing this very important matter of public interest before the House. The speaker said what is happening in the education sector, particularly in the state is saddening.

“In view of this, we are inviting the state commissioner of education, and his counterpart from the Ministry of Finance, Accountant General, Head of the Civil Service and Director Salary Bureau to appear before the House on Monday, Feb.21, 2022.

“Without the salary of teachers, believe me we kill their morale, we need quality education for our children, you can’t keep teachers in hunger and expect them to give their best,” the speaker added.

Hon Daniel Oga Ogazi (APC-Kokona East), while raising the matter said not paying newly employed teachers was disheartening.

“To ensure quality and standard of education in the state, the newly employed teachers’ salaries have to be paid,’’ the speaker insisted.

“We must give topmost priority to the welfare of teachers if we want quality and standard education in the state,” he said.

Other members who spoke in support are the deputy speaker, Hon Nehemiah Tsentse Dandaura, Barr. Muhammed Alkali, Hon Muhammed Muluku, Hon Muhammed Okpoku, Hon Muhammed Omadefu and Dr Peter Akwe.