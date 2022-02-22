Allied People’s Movement (APM) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the electoral bill passed by the National Assembly immediately to enable the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) prepare for the 2023 general election.

The party in a statement by its national chairman, Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, said INEC has put preparation for the general election on hold awaiting the President’s assent to the bill, adding that the delay in assenting to the bill can jeopardize the electoral process and the nation’s frail democracy.

APM called on President Buhari to assent to the bill now to avoid a fire brigade approach that will heat up the polity and endanger the destiny of over 200 million citizens. It said the electoral bill provides for the use of electronic voting and electronic transmission of results essential for free, fair, credible and transparent elections. It noted that Nigerians expect improved elections critical for sustainable democracy in the country, adding that this is the beauty of constitutional governance.

“As a major stakeholder in the political process, APM will continue to promote good governance, democratic ethos and ethics as we collectively build a strong, united and egalitarian nation,” the statement said.

