A civil society group, the Coalition for Human Rights and Rule of Law (CHRRL) has condemned attacks on the attorney general of the federation and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami, over assetsrecovery in the country.

The group in a press statement signed by its president, Gabriel Agibi in Abuja said the “campaign of calumny” was ostensibly launched by agents of corruption to misrepresent Malami.

The statement said: “The consistency of the attacks indicates a sinister motive to cause a submission to the whims and caprices of a select few who are bent on subverting the judicial process in Nigeria in ways too numerous to mention.

“As stakeholders in the justice sector, we are tempted to believe that the stance of the AGF with regard to assets recovery has not gone down well with some individuals, hence the puerile attempt at blackmail and intimidation.

“It is an unfortunate episode in the annals of the country as to why some individuals who, for reasons best known to them, have arrogated certain powers and privileges. As such, they have carried on like mini gods by blackmailing those who have put the country’s interest first.

“We are aware that the assets recovery drive of the federal government has indeed ruffled some feathers, hence the target of the AGF, whose responsibility it is to ensure the successful implementation of the assets recovery drives of the federal government.”

The group urged the general public not be swayed by the moves of some corrupt individuals who are bent on continuing the evils acts of looting the collective resources of Nigerians.

