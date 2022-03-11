The crisis of Internal Displaced Persons (IDPs) has been a major fallout of the security challenge in Nigeria. The impact is felt more in the Northern region, because the region appears to be the epicenter of such major security crisis.

The activities of Boko Haram in the North East and recently bandits in North West, has caused a lot of displacement of Nigerians in these regions.

In some North Central states, like Benue, communities are also reported to have been sacked as well due to security issues.

Hon. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim’s advocacy against Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) perpetual stay in camps across the country is indeed an innovative thinking that should be applauded and supported by government at all levels and development partners.

ADVERTISEMENT

Displacement is a life-changing event, while the often-traumatic experience of displacement cannot be undone. Internally displaced persons (IDPs) need to be able to resume a normal life by achieving a durable solution.

This is the view of the federal commissioner, National Commission For Refugees, Migrants and Displaced Persons. Hon Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim.

According to her, a durable solution is achieved when IDPs no longer have specific assistance and protection needs that are linked to their displacement and such persons can enjoy their human rights without discrimination, resulting from their displacement.

ADVERTISEMENT

As articulated in principle 28 of the Guiding Principles on Internal Displacement of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refuge, IDPs have a right to a durable solution and often need assistance in their efforts.

The Guiding Principles 28-30 set out the rights of IDPs to durable solutions, the responsibilities of national authorities, and the role of humanitarian and development actors to assist durable solutions.

However, she disclosed in an interview, that a durable solution also does not imply that IDPs no longer require any kind of assistance or support.

“Instead, a durable solution indicates that IDPs’ needs are no different from those of the non-displaced population, which may still very well require interventions by development and human rights actors.

“Durable solutions should therefore not be confused with decision-making on when actors providing specific assistance and protection to IDPs operationally disengage from a context, although analysis using the indicator library can also help inform this decision in a responsible manner.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Competent authorities have the primary duty and responsibility to establish conditions, as well as provide the means, which allow IDPs to return voluntarily, in safety and with dignity, to their homes or places of habitual residence, or to resettle voluntarily in another part of the country.

Hon Sulaiman also added that securing durable solutions for the internally displaced persons is also in the state’s best interests. “Leaving IDPs in continued marginalisation without the prospect of a durable solution may become an obstacle to long-term peace stability, recovery and reconstruction in post-crisis countries.

“Facilitating durable solutions requires that all stakeholders, including national and local authorities as well as humanitarian and development actors, work together, identify the right strategies and activities to assist IDPs in this process, and set criteria that will help to determine to what extent a durable solution has been achieved.

Towards accomplishing this exit strategy, the NCFRMI has begun training and empowerments for these persons of concern aimed at making them useful to themselves and the society and in turn, add to the economic development of the country.

Some of these hands-on strategies are:

Project Skill Up: Project Skill up is an initiative designed to give Persons of Concern requisite skills in ICT, creative arts, handworks, such as carpentry, masonry etc.

The commission has partnered with iCreate Revolution Africa Limited and others in the implementation of the training programmes. After receiving the necessary skills, participants have also been given starter packs to launch their businesses. Other participants have been profiled and training will commence soon.

Project NCFRMI GoDigital: The commission has also partnered with NITDA for the training of 10,000 IDPs in ICT appreciation skills. 200 participants have completed the training and were handed devices in form of Electronic tabs to start operating as digital entrepreneurs.

In the same vein, the NITDA DG, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, added that government wants to begin talent hunt and innovation challenge in the IDP camps to enable IDPs generate ideas that would help them to solve problems in their environments.

He noted that the country has a target of achieving paperless government by 2030 and would not want any citizen to be left behind.

“That is why we are training different categories of people. We have trained people living with disabilities, because the future is digital and to excel in life, people have to use digital technology.”

NCFRMI places high priority on IDPs and that is why according to Hon Sulaiman, the commission wants an inclusive digital entrepreneurship.

We want them to leave the training with skills and come up with their own startups,” he said.

Partnership with Innoson Group: The Innoson Group has agreed to train selected Persons of Concern in various aspects of Automobile engineering/repairs and manufacturing, use such as Auto Mechanic, Auto Electrical Electronics, Auto Spray painting, Auto Fabrication and Welding, and a general introduction to Information Communications Technology and Auto Diagnostics.

Project Educate All: All Persons of Concern deserve equal opportunities along with every Nigerian and should be given the chance to rise above their circumstances.

The Commission is partnering with relevant partners to ensure that they rise to greater heights with self-confidence among their peers through the provision of scholarship opportunities to qualified PoCs to further their education.

Project Resettlement City: The NCFRMI has committed to the rehabilitation, reintegration and resettlement of all Persons of Concern. The commission has commenced the pilot phase of the Resettlement City Project which entails building resettlement cities that targeted an initial four states of Borno, Katsina, Edo and Zamfara. Each city with 400 houses, a primary healthcare centre, educational learning centre, skills acquisition centre, recreational area and a solar powered bole hole.

These efforts of the Honourable Imaan Sulaiman-led administration are clear cuts and pragmatic way of ensuring that the persons of concerns are sustainably independent to cater for themselves and their families.

However, Dr James Onah, a Sociologist in an interview, stated that human and financial resources are required for exit strategy. According to him, strategies and action plans should consider that camp closure requires significant human and financial resources. Some processes may require long term resource mobilisation, such as those related to rehabilitation and access to basic services at the community level.