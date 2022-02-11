The International Association of Theatre for Children & Young Audiences (ASSITEJ) has moved for increased inter-collaboration to promote Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA) in Africa.

The group made this move on the platform of the Africa Connect Roundtable of the just concluded 2021 ASSITEJ Nigeria Theatre (ANT) virtual Festival.

Speaking at the festival, President ASSITEJ International and National Director, ASSITEJ South Africa, Yvette Hardie challenged ASSITEJ African network to develop inter-collaborations amongst its members, international institutes and government to highlight and promote TYA in Africa.

For years, TYA in Africa has been bogged down by inadequate funding, absence of audiences and practitioners now compounded by after effects of COVID-19 pandemic which has halted productions and activities in the sector.

Hardie challenged TYA practitioners in Africa to look inwards and take advantage of the emerging opportunities in technology and virtual theatre to increase collaborations across the continent with intercontinental agencies as AU and ECOWAS, and international agencies as the British Council and Alliance Francais.

She said by looking inwards Africa can exchange and enhance its knowledge of children’s theatre, thereby increasing the value it brings to the world.

“Imagine a thriving African theatre network that looks to one another before looking outside to Germany or the UK? How are we making the world know that we are not only here to learn from the rest of the world but also that there is much we can teach the world?”

“How do we engage international bodies as International Theatre Institute (ITI) a body connected to us but not necessarily TYA to impact children’s theatre? How are we using these inter-agencies to get involved huge campaigns on malaria using our vast continental network?

“How are we honing the stories we are telling our children, funders, and parents that what we do is important? That the arts can make our children better citizens, empower our children’s education, and help them gain their own identities? How are we telling our stories to fellow artistes who don’t understand the value of what we do?”

Hardie urged members to explore the existing ASSITEJ manifesto and build upon it to accommodate current and potential collaboration opportunities of the network.

Technical Manager, ANT Festival, Jerry Adesewo urged ASSITEJ Africa to develop cultural leaders to take up leading roles in lobbying cultural projects and agenda at national and international levels. “It is not enough to be an artiste, we have to consciously and actively develop cultural leaders armed with the skills to push for the support of the arts,” said Adesewo.

Culture advocate, journalist and CORA public relations consultant, Jahman Anikulapo highlighted the importance of reconnection to schools as a breeding ground of audiences for TYA and not necessarily of child actors.

“Africa needs to reconnect its societies to its tradition of theatres in schools and theatre clubs. We can push for this through regional bodies like ECOWAS and AU to help us reconnect back to schools.”