National president of the Association of Private Polytechnics’ Founders and Rectors in Nigeria (APPFRN), Pastor Bassey James has expressed worry over the existence of over 100 illegal Polytechnics operating across states in Nigeria, including Akwa Ibom State.

Advertisements





He disclosed that the association has petitioned the state government, the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), the National Assembly and state assemblies, to address the anomaly.

He said such illegal outlets have become centres where fake certificates are sold to desperate people with poor entry point requirements into higher institutions.

Addressing newsmen yesterday in Uyo, the state capital, the national president of the association Pastor Bassey James, who is also the proprietor of Southern Atlantic Polytechnic (SAPoly), explained that the problem was a big threat to quality higher education in the country.

Pastor James who decried the proliferation of Polytechnics in Akwa Ibom State, said the association has written to both the National and State Assemblies, NBTE and the Ministry of Education, intimating them of the worrisome developments, adding that he had met with some of the perpetrators of the illegal business in the sector and given them a timeline within which they should close shops or be ready to face sanctions.

Advertisements