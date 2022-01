A socio-cultural and professional group Umunna Lekki Association (ULA), has commended the move by governor of Ebonyi State, Engr Dave Umahi and former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, Kingsley Moghalu, Sam Ohuabunwa, and others for their noble intention to vie for the highest political office in the country in 2023.

Umunna Lekki Association said that such a move is in line with the agreed position of most Nigerians that it was the turn of the South East, Ndigbo in particular to produce the next president.

The group further called for more Igbo politicians and leaders to come forward and express their interest early enough so as to enrich the debate and offer Nigerians the opportunity of choosing their President from amongst eminently qualified Igbos from across the mainstream political parties of Nigeria, including APC and PDP, where Igbo aspirants are expected to clinch the tickets.

It further highlighted that it will work with other interest groups across Nigeria, but advised the South-West, South-South zones to reciprocate the support the South-East rendered to them in 1999 and 2011, stressing that what is good for the goose is equally good for the gander.

Speaking on the need for the election of an Igbo President for Nigeria, the president of Umunna Lekki Association, Dr. Ikem Ume-Ezeoke said that Igbos were very determined to rebuild Nigeria because they are the most diversified ethnic group with presence in all geopolitical regions, in all towns and cities in Nigeria and even outside of Nigeria and have made heavy investments for the progress and prosperity of the country, Nigeria.

Ume-ezeoke noted that an Igbo president will ensure fairness and equity, and will also offer Nigeria the chance to engineer new economic progress which is the naturally endowed ability of Ndigbo.

It will be recalled that in 2021, Umunna Lekki Association had pledged to co-fund the campaign of Igbo Politicians from across political party divides who are willing and committed to running for the office of the president of Nigeria.

