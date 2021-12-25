The National Association for Promotion of Agriculture and Food Security, Department of Farmers’ Council (NAAFs/NFC) in Niger State has assured that it would work closely with the government to help diversify the nation’s economy through agriculture.

The state’s director of the organisation, Hon. Salome Ndakotsu, gave the assurance at the official unveiling ceremony of the state chapter where she said NAAFs /NFC had a wide range of programmers cutting across all aspects of the agriculture sector.

She said this was encapsulated in the theme; “Diversification of the nation’s economy through strategic and inclusive Agricultural approach,” using policies aimed at improving the agriculture sector.

She said; “As an organization we have identified women farmers groups and cooperatives and would be delighted to extend whatever assistance on our part for their advancement and well-being.”

She said the group intended to reach out to unemployed youths through advocacy, town hall meetings, sensitization and mobilization.

She said; “This is the way the youths can see and appreciate the prospects and potentials in the sector and contribute their quota, for their own benefits”

Wife of the Niger State governor, Amina Abubakar Bello, said she was delighted to be associated with the laudable initiative that seeks to enhance the nation’s economy through strategic and inclusive agricultural practice.

She added that the project had tendency to improve the socio-economic status of women, their families and the nation at large and therefore assured NAAFs/NFC of her support.

