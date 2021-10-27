As part of its efforts in building responsible citizens in the society, The association of Remo Secondary School Sagamu, 2009 set in collaboration with Rotary club royale has organised a maiden edition of sensitization programme on the choice of career and leadership for students of Remo Secondary School, Sagamu, Ogun State.

A one-day sensitization was in partnership with health talk, with the theme, “getting the best of life ” to the Senior Secondary School (1) under the leadership of comrade Salau Adebowale, yesterday in Sagamu.

The program had in attendance of professional and expert on carrier and health, such as Mr Ahmed Ismail Baba who is the guest speaker, Dr wale ogunsemi, 2-Dr Sophia odega, Rtn onasanya, Mr salisu QUADRI and the vice President comrade banjoko taiwo, Mrs Susan who moderat the occasion charged the students to dedicated their time and energy in any subject they are doing.

According to him, The essence of this program is to let the students know that whatever they do now, as a consequence later saying that whatever they are doing originate from their thought and it would go a long way to affect them.

He charged the students to keep away from the negative thoughts and learn how to keep good company and also know how to make use of social media because its negativity outweighed its positivity.

Speaking on the theme, he charged them to take their studies serious and also try to find out where their passion is so that they can build meaningful things on it, adding that one thing is passion and another thing is to develop that passion into results that can put food on your table. Said, “If your passion cannot put anything on the table, there is no need to engage yourself in it.

“Do not choose any course because your friends are studying or doing well in it. There is a need to study the course that would be useful to you in the future and that is why we are here today to make you understand when it comes to choosing your career path in the future. Whatever your mind is made upon, dedicate your time and energy to it so that you be perfect.”

He also encourage the students to start taking good food saying that not when they are old before they would start thinking about their health.

Whatever you do now would affect your health later meaning that there is a need to be careful what goes into their mouths such as drugs and the kind of food they eat and urged them not to engage in drug abuse and smoking or anything that might affect them later day in the life.

He called on the federal government to start teaching necessary skills to prepare them against tomorrow because there is a lot of difference between Schooling and education and that is the main reason people are passing through school to certificate but they lacked education and skills that would help them tomorrow.

On his part, the chattered President Rotary club (Sagamu royale), Dr Jagun O.E said they were at the school to sensitise the students on how to choose a future career and utilise for nation’s building.