National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has said it has reopened vaccination for first dose of the AstraZenaca COVID-19 vaccine which was which officially closed on 24th May.

Advertisements





The agency also informed that Nigeria will have 3.92 million doses of Oxford/Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine by the end of July or early August.

Executive director of NPHCDA, D. Faisal Shuaib, who disclosed this during a press briefing on COVID-19 vaccination update in the country, said the administration of the second dose of the vaccine will close officially on 25th June.

He said the decision to reopen vaccination for the first dose was informed by Nigerians’ request to be vaccinated, adding that the second dose for those receiving their first dose now, will be due in 12 weeks.

According to him, the country would have received the next consignment of vaccines by then.

“Recall that we officially closed the vaccination for the first dose on 24th May 2021. Since then, we have been inundated with request Nigerians to be vaccinated. In response, we have decided to reopen vaccination for the first dose from today.

“This means anyone 18 years and above who has not been vaccinated should visit the nearest vaccination site for the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. For such persons, their second dose will be due in 12 weeks and by then we would have received the next consignment of vaccines.”

“We now have information that Nigeria will get 3.92m doses of Oxford/Astrazeneca by end of July or early August. As we receive additional information on the exact dates in August, we will provide an update regarding timelines and details of this,” he explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Delta variant, Shuaib said, “Recent research from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the Indian (Delta) variant B.1.617.2 is 92 per cent susceptible to Oxford/Astrazeneca. It is therefore comforting to know that the vaccine used in Nigeria can protect against this variant that caused high morbidity and mortality in India. However, it underscores the need for us to ramp up our vaccination to more Nigerians.”

On vaccination, he said, “As of today, we have administered 1,978,808 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 680,345 second doses.