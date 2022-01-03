In a bid to curtail self-medication that is rampant among the indigents, a non-governmental-organisation, the Brighter future initiatives for women and children (BFI) in collaboration with FIDSON healthcare Plc, have donated drugs to Osun State Hospital, Asubiaro, Osogbo.

The varieties of drugs meant for both children and adults were received by the chief medical consultant of the hospital, Dr Tolu Opakunle.

The coordinator of BFI, Mrs Adeniji Esther Bosede, while speaking at the event disclosed that the community based civil society organisation donated the drugs to support the government and meet the demand of patients.

Adeniji who observed that self-medication is induced by lack of funds to buy applicable drugs by some patients added that the donation was designed to assist the indigent people that cannot afford some categories of drugs.

She noted that in recent times, the NGO focused a massive campaign to end self medication and for people to embrace the use of approved health facilities apart from other significant numbers of development activities embarked upon in the state.

Receiving the drugs, Dr Tolu Opakunle, appreciated the effort and goodwill of the Brighter Future Initiative for women and children for choosing the State Hospital.

In the same vein, the director of pharmacy in the hospital, Bamidele Okedele, while appreciating the NGO for rendering the quality service urged the well to do and other NGOs to emulate BFI.

