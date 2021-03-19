By JONATHAN NDA- ISAIAH, Abuja

Amid fears over the AstraZeneca vaccine, governors of the 36 states of the federation have backed the continuous use, insisting that the vaccine is safe.

This was contained in a communique after a teleconference meeting of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) on Wednesday night.

Recall that a number of European countries including Germany, France, Italy and Spain suspended the use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday over reports of dangerous blood clots in some recipients.

However, chairman of NGF and Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi congratulated his colleagues for accepting to be vaccinated and declared that so far, the vaccines have not shown any signs of side-effects as it’s widely rumoured.

He said, “Governors reiterate their belief in the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccines and commit to continuously encourage the uptake of the vaccines by all eligible persons in their States.

“Governors also encouraged the public to report any adverse effect noticed following the COVID-19 vaccination”.

Following a briefing from the chairman/chief executive officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Rtd. Gen. Muhammad Buba Marwa on managing the drug crisis in the country, Fayemi said State governors committed to supporting the logistics and operational activities of NDLEA officials in their States, as well as programmes that will promote drug use prevention in the country.

He said given the high correlation between drug use and insecurity in the country, the forum will push for a greater role for NDLEA in Nigeria’s security fight especially as it relates to combating drug abuse and illicit trafficking of drugs.