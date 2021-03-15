ADVERTISEMENT

PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA, Abuja

Nigeria has received about four million doses of the 16 million Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine approved to fight COVID-19, via the COVAX arrangement. COVAX is short for COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access. Yet, recent suspension of AstraZeneca vaccine in some countries, including South Africa and Ireland, over concerns of effectiveness and safety has heightened Nigeria’s fear of the vaccine.

Coupled with this dread are myths and misconceptions surrounding the vaccines, which put a question mark on the whole vaccination process. “I heard that it changes one’s DNA; that it’s a form of New World Order to force us to conform,” Ayodele Ologbon, a businessman said from a conspiracy theory angle. However, the head of Pharmacy Department at the National Hospital, Jelili Kilani, says he has received the vaccine but has not noticed any side effects. He, however, admits his colleagues were reluctant and had doubts, and only began to go for vaccination when they saw other colleagues responding well to it.

According to AstraZeneca, Centre Disease Control (CDC) and other sources, the trial effectiveness of the vaccine is 62 per cent 14 days after second dose. The side effects of the vaccine include pain at point of vaccination, headache, tiredness, muscle ache, fever, chills, joint ache, and nausea. The National Primary Healthcare Development Agency has assured Nigerians of federal government’s commitment to acquiring vaccines that are safe and effective.

Nigeria’s chief regulator, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control says it has scrutinised the vaccine and that its effectiveness outweighs the risk and side effects. But the doubts would not go away. In a chat, the head of department, Pharmaceutical Technology and Raw Materials Development, Professor Martins Emeje, explains that South African authorities halted the use of the vaccine after they undertook a small clinical study and discovered it was not effective for the strain of virus in the country.

However, he argues that in Nigeria’s case, there was no clinical study to ascertain if the vaccine is effective or not. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is presently being administered in the United States. An epidemiologist in Miami, Dr. Folakemi Ogunsina, advises Nigerians to be vaccinated to prevent further infections and complications as a result of COVID-19. She adds that side effects such as swelling at the injection spot can be managed with over-the-counter medication.

Nigeria, so far, is yet to record any case of serious side effect from the vaccine, and perhaps it is because the vaccination process is yet to fully begin across the country. At this point, we can only hope that the process becomes part of the solution rather t