After nine months of industrial action, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) yesterday, suspended its strike following resolutions during its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, held at the Comrade Festus Iyayi National Secretariat Complex on Tuesday, 22nd December, 2020.

Both parties unanimously resolved the seven contentious issues that had prolonged the strike which include Funding for Revitalization of Public Universities, Earned Academic Allowances (EAA), Salary Shortfall, State Universities, Visitation Panel, Reconstitution of the Government Renegotiating Team and the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

Following the suspension, other Unions in the education sector have commended the decision to call off the strike but stressed the need for the government and ASUU to find a lasting solution to the problems in order to avoid further occurrences. Recall that ASUU embarked on an indefinite strike on 23rd March, 2020 over several issues including the no implementation of agreements and the disagreement it had with the government over refusals to bring its members under the federal government Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), among other issues.

Although ASUU proceeded to develop what it described as ”a more transparent pay system” named the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) as an alternative to the IPPIS, the reluctance of government to accept the platform and attend to some of their demands kept university students out of school for nine months.

The president of the Union, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi who announced the suspension of the strike in Abuja, said the agreement which was reached in good faith with the government and the Union on Tuesday imposed some obligations on both sides.

“On our part we have undertaken to go back to the classrooms, laboratories etc, to do our best for our students and our country. We are going back to rekindle the motivation and aspirations in our members to strive to encourage our students to excel, all in the expectations that Governments both Federal and State will sincerely fulfill their own part of the bargain.

“We are returning to classes with the firm hope that parents will take prime interests in their children’s conditions of living and learning, better funding, better laboratories, and free development for their children, in order to get an all-round education that will enable them to compete with the rest of the world. We appeal to parents to work with us for the revitalisation of public Universities.” Meanwhile, ASUU said lecturers would return to classes when the government provides a conducive teaching environment in line with COVID-19 protocols. He said, “We usually said we did not close the universities, the government remains the owner of the universities, be it state or federal. “As far as we are concerned, we are ready to resume classes.

But the government should make the environment conducive for us to work within the context of the emerging trend of COVID-19. …FG Not Sincere In Resolving CrisisASUP Also reacting, the national publicity secretary of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Comrade Abdullahi Yelwa urged the federal government to stand by its words and fulfill the agreement, saying that ASUU called off the strike because of continuous pressure from people.

He said, “To begin with, ASUU did not call off the strike, they suspended the strike. The technical implication of that is that ASUU is still suspicious of the government in fulfilling the agreement that led to the suspension.

…COEASU Urges FG To Be Responsible

Meanwhile, the Academic Staff Union of Colleges of Education (COEASU) has urged the government to keep to its promises and be more responsible, saying that ASUU is fighting for a just cause. National president of COEASU, Nuhu Ogirima said this while reacting to the suspension of ASUU strike in an interview with LEADERSHIP.

He said, “Government should be more responsible. That is the truth. What ASUU has been struggling is for educational development, not just educational development but the entire nation. “Any country that neglects its education sector is actually neglecting its own future.”

…NANS Commends ASUU, Seeks Permanent Resolution

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has commended th decision to call off the strike but warned the two parties to find a progressive ground and alternative conflict resolution process in resolving differences. Reacting in an interview with LEADERSHIP, NANS president, Comrade Sunday Asefon said students who seek education must not be allowed to bear the brunt of labour related issues.

He said, “I welcome this development with nostalgia. I feel very concerned that our students had to stay nine months at home before the FG/ASUU could resolve this impasse and at the same time feel elated that the ugly dark days are finally over for Nigerian students and we can all return to our different campuses.”

…FG, ASUU Need To Avoid Recurrence – NAUS

Similarly, the National Association of University Students (NAUS) said even though students are happy, the strike is not a usual call off as the two parties failed to resolve the issues before suspending the strike. The president of NAUS, Comrade Felix Ije stressed the need to resolve the crisis in order to avoid further occurrences while encouraging ASUU to always apply human sympathy in dealing with the issues.

Fresh Crisis Looms In Varsities As NAAT Threatens Indefinite Strike

Barely a few hours after the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) suspended its nine months strike, another university based union, the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) has threatened to embark on what it described as mother of all strikes to protest the alleged allocation of 25 per cent of the N40 billion earned allowance.

NAAT president, Comrade Ibeji Nwokoma told journalists that the federal government has breached an agreement it entered with University based unions on the sharing formula after it allocated 75 per cent of the N40 billion to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), leaving the three other unions to share 25 per cent. He said, “We reject this in totality. Nobody has the monopoly to close down Universities. And unless the government reverses that decision, we will embark on the mother of all strikes.”