By Michael Oche,

The Academic Staff Union of Research Institutions (ASURI) has urged the National Assembly to re-enact the National Research and Innovation Council Bill (NRICB) in order to increase research and technology innovations in the country.

The union has said that the current state of the country, bedeviled by unemployment and insecurity, can be attributed to long years of lack of funding of research and technology.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, the secretary general of ASURI, Dr Theophilous Ndubuaku, said it is sad that at a time when countries around the world are advancing in research on Covid-19 vaccines, Nigerian researchers are watching on the sidelines because the research institutions in Nigeria have been abandoned by successive administrations.

He said that with the union, he is convinced that once the bill is passed and the necessary mechanisms to fund and coordinate research are put in place in Nigeria, the results will start showing within months.

“Nobody will doubt the fact that Nigeria has the best brains that can turn the fortune of the nation around within a short period of time if the necessary mechanisms are provided for the growth.”

He said the 8th Assembly had passed the bill and sent to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent, but the president returned it, citing some grey areas.

“Unfortunately till date, nobody has heard anything about that bill anymore.

“We have chosen this time to go back to the National Assembly, the 9th Assembly, to present a request, which is for the 9th Assembly to re-enact the National Research and Innovation Council Bill (NRICB). The NRICB, is a pullout from the National Policy on Science and Technology (NPST). The NPST was initiated in the 60s and it was at that time that international agencies also sponsored the science and technology policy for so many Asian countries we hear about today.

“In those days, Nigeria was far much better, economically, than the Asian tigers of today. In fact, in the 60s, we used to have the Indians and Pakistanis coming to Nigeria to seek for employment. Also, during that same period In the 60s, NPST was initiated in Nigeria but nothing was done. The main issue with the policy was funding and co-ordination of research. Nothing was done from the 60s until 2016. Within that period, the policy was reviewed 13times without putting in place the mechanism for the funding and coordination of research, which is contained within it.

“It was in 2016 that President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated the National Research and Innovation Council and after that, he held two more meetings. The council is supposed to be chaired by him and it is made up of representatives of ministries that supervise research.

“There are about 12 ministries that supervise research in Nigeria and all the ministers in those 12 ministries are supposed to be members of the council. This council is supposed to make available funding and coordinate research institutes in Nigeria.”