Academic Staff Union of Research Institutions (ASURI) has condemned the practice of awarding research projects in the country’s mandate research institutes to contractors.

Speaking in Abuja during the Senate public hearing on the National Research and Innovation Council (Establishment) Bill 2022, the secretary-general of ASURI, Dr Theophilus Ndubuaku, called on the National Assembly to amend the Public Procurement Act by removing budgetary allocation to research from under capital projects so that funds meant for research would go straight to researchers and not through contractors.

Ndubuaku said going by the present statutory provisions, research is grouped together with capital projects and it is only companies that are duly incorporated with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and all other statutory agencies such as Nigerian Pension Commission (PENCOMM) and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), among many others, that can bid for research projects as contracts.

“What these companies do is to collect the contract award, remove a good percentage of the contract sum and re-award the same to researchers,” he said. “As long as we continue this manner, Nigeria cannot achieve substantial growth.

According to him, who is generally believed to be Nigeria’s number one advocate for research funding, the only way out is for the National Assembly to rise to the occasion by amending the Public Procurement Act to remove this shame of awarding research to contractors whose only interest is their profit margin.

He argued that the core problem of research funding in Nigeria has been the reliance on budgetary allocations. Quoting the minister of science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, Ndubuaku, a researcher of over 40 years, said no serious country funds science and technology from budgetary allocations.

Citing the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) as an example, he said the impact of this institutionalised funding mechanism is being felt through the nation’s tertiary institutions. “The executive secretary/CEO of TETFund, Professor Suleiman Bogoro, has said openly that 98.5 percent of capital projects funding in tertiary institutions is through TETFund and there is no reason to doubt him because the result is there for all to see.”

Ndubuaku said, “As the leading and indeed the lone voice in the wilderness over the years for institutionalized mechanisms for research funding and coordination, as provided by the National Policy on Science, Technology and Innovation, as represented by the National Research and Innovation Council (NRIC). That is the only way out for Nigeria and we are not shifting ground.”

According to him, through NRIC, the nation’s outlay on research funding would increase five times. “By comparison, it is noteworthy that while South Africa (population: 59.3 million) spends 1.5 per cent of its GDP on the funding of research, Nigeria (population: 213 million) spends a paltry 0.22 per cent. It is projected that if and when NRIC comes on board, the nation’s outlay on research funding would increase five times to one per cent of its GDP.”