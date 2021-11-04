ASUS, has launched the 13.3-inch OLED Windows detachable laptop, which is the Vivobook 13 Slate OLED.

The fun-filled 2-in-1 Windows 11 device which is the world’s first 13.3-inch Windows detachable laptop.

Speaking at the online launch event, corporate vice president, Device Partner Sales, Microsoft Corp, Nicole Dezen said “Windows 11 provides users with the best productivity, casual gaming and entertainment experiences, and the ASUS Vivobook 13 Slate OLED delivers on all three.”

He explained that “Built with a OLED touchscreen and quad-core Intel processor, the device is vivaciously styled and amazingly versatile, with a detachable full-size keyboard and a cover stand that has a 170° hinge.

“There’s also a high-precision ASUS Pen 2.0 stylus, neatly stored in a handy magnetic pen holder so it is always to hand. This do-it-all laptop is equally at home in landscape or portrait mode, with or without a keyboard, so writing, typing, or watching at any angle in any environment is effortless.”

He added that “Next year, Vivobook 13 Slate OLED will be available in several unique editions, including two Artist Editions designed in collaboration with artists Steven Harrington and Philip Colbert. These exclusive editions are themed to reflect modern pop culture, expressing the true individuality that Vivobook stands for.

"In addition to the standard model, early in 2022, the Vivobook 13 Slate OLED will be available in two exciting and exclusive Artist Editions that reflect contemporary pop culture and celebrate individuality.

“The Artist Editions are designed in collaboration with artists Steven Harrington and Philip Colbert. Steven Harrington is a Californian contemporary artist, and his Artist Edition offers a unique design inspired by his quirky art pieces. The Philip Colbert Artist Edition is a surrealist take by this London-based contemporary artist.”

