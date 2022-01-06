Taiwanese Tech giants, ASUS, have launched yet another innovative laptop called the ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5. Launched virtually in Taiwan on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, the Chromebook Flip CX5 allows the display to be flipped to any position, according to the usage requirement.

Speaking during the launch, Samson Hu, the ASUS co-CEO said that ASUS always has always been about the incredible.

He said, “ASUS has continuously pushed the industry into uncharted territories. Time after time, we have delivered innovative creations which are out of this world.”

According to the company, the new Chromebook Flip CX5’s ErgoLift design tilts the keyboard automatically by 2.3° when the laptop is opened. This design allows users to type more comfortably and also increases the ventilation space under the chassis for improved heat dissipation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also speaking during the launch, Rex Lee, ASUS vice-president and head of Personal Computer BU, stated that ASUS aspires to lead the world with its innovative devices.

He said: “Consumers are becoming increasingly demanding. They demand for high speed and optimal performance and this is where we come in”.

‘‘ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 is powered by up to latest 12th Generation Intel®️ Core™️ i7 1255U processors, up to 16 GB of RAM, and an optional 512 GB PCIe 3.0 NVMe M.2 SSD. Chrome Enterprise Upgrade and the Intel vPro®️ platform can be added on to optimize cloud-first workflows and enterprise security. It delivers great performance for popular apps and provides long battery life on a single charge, so users can work or play throughout the day.

‘‘ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 features a 16-inch 16:10 WUXGA IPS-level panel with a 3-sided ASUS NanoEdge* design that delivers an 87% screen-to-body ratio. With its thinnest bezel of just 4.66 mm, the display provides a truly immersive visual experience. In addition, when taking pictures or videoconferencing, an FHD webcam enables high-quality visuals and can be easily hidden behind a retractable cover that is designed for privacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘‘ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 is equipped with ASUS WiFi Master technology which not only features a dual-band Wi-Fi 6E wireless network module for faster wireless transmission performance, providing a stable and seamless wireless network experiences for users,’’ he said.

The company also said that Ergolift keyboard of the ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 featured a 19.05 mm full-size key pitch, 0.2 mm key-cap dish, 1.4 mm key travel, and physical numeric keypad allowing users to type comfortably and accurately.