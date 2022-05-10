Global technology leader, ASUS yesterday announced Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602), a no-compromise creator laptop.

According to the company, Zenbook Pro 16X OLED comes with a wealth of innovative design features, and a brand-new all-metal design featuring the innovative Active Aerodynamic System Ultra (AAS Ultra) for maximum performance.

In a statement, the company notes that, ‘‘Powered by 12th Generation Intel® Core™ processors and an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3060 GPU Zenbook Pro 16X OLED delivers extreme mobile performance and is full of innovations to help maximize productivity on the go. The AAS Ultra mechanism automatically raises and tilts the keyboard to ensure a comfortable typing angle, and enhances overall system cooling by allowing more hot air to dissipate.

‘‘Other innovative and upgraded features include the all-new White-RGB intelligent lighting system that enables smart interactivity features, ASUS Dial, and an enlarged touchpad with haptic feedback for click-anywhere convenience. Zenbook Pro 16X OLED redefines what a creator laptop should be and helps elevate creativity to the next level.

‘‘Zenbook Pro 16X OLED features several productivity-enhancing innovations. The all-new, precision engineered AAS Ultra mechanism tilts up the keyboard by 7° when Zenbook Pro 16X OLED is opened. This positions it at the perfect angle for comfortable typing.

board by 14.5 mm, which enhances cooling by allowing 30% more airflow than the previous generation. This in turn helps reduce the laptop’s surface temperature by up to 7°C, increasing both comfort and CPU performance. And finally, the tilting mechanism directs the sound from the dual tweeters to create a better stereo image for enhanced listening pleasure.’’

The company also said that Zenbook Pro 16X presents new ways to work with the updated ASUS Dial, an intuitive physical rotary controller that gives instant and precise fingertip control over parameters in leading creative apps. It’s now just 3.2 mm thin and is glass-covered for ultra-smooth operation.

‘‘This makes it easy to change brush size, enhance saturation, adjust layer opacity, or rapidly undo actions. ASUS Dial also allows the user to control screen brightness and volume, or vertical scroll to smooth creative workflows,’’ the company said.