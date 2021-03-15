BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has accused the federal government and the office of the Accountant General of the Federation of victimising her members through refusal to pay them salaries running between two to 10 months despite suspending the strike on “no victimisation clause”.

ASUU stated that while members were back to their duty posts to work, the harsh economy being experienced by them due to unpaid salaries and non-refund of deducted check-off dues would affect productivity.

The chairman of ASUU, University of Ibadan, Professor Ayo Akinwole, in a statement yesterday maintained that the federal government had refused to remit Union deductions it made to the account of the Union with a plan to stifle the union.

The union warned that if pushed to the limit, withdrawal of work in the nearest future might be inevitable.

According to him, while the government is paying outstanding five months salaries for those in a nominal role at an agonisingly slow pace, over one hundred UI academic staff are being owed salaries ranging between two to ten months.

He disclosed that those newly employed in February 2020 have not received any penny with suffering on their families and dependants because they maintained their stand to reject enrolment on the IPPIS.

“On December 23, 2020 ASUU conditionally suspended (with effect from 12:01 am on Thursday, 24th December,2020) its 9-months old strike action which it began in March 23rd 2020 owing to the failure of the

Nigerian Government to address the outstanding issues as outlined in the collective bargaining agreements of 2009,2013,2017 and 2019 freely reached and signed between the government and ASUU.

“The suspension of the strike was based on an agreement reached and a ‘Memorandum of Action ‘ signed in good faith between the Government and the ASUU at the stakeholders’ meeting held on the Tuesday,22nd

December,2020.’’