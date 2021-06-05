The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) of the Lagos State University (LASU) has blamed the immediate past pro-chancellor and chairman of the Governing Council of the institution, Professor Adebayo Ninalowo, for the botched selection process for a new vice chancellor.

The hard knock came from the LASU chapter of ASUU in a statement jointly signed by its secretary and assistant secretary, Dr. Tony Dansu and Dr. Adeolu Oyekan respectively.

In a recent newspaper advertorial, Ninalowo had joined issues with the state government over the dissolution of the institution’s 11th governing council, accusing Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Visitor, of vendetta over what he described as the refusal of the committee to shortlist his “anointed candidate.”

However, the governing council was dissolved last month by the Lagos State government based on the recommendation of a special visitation panel set up following an outcry by stakeholders alleging underhand dealings by the senate selection committee in the two successive attempts at short listing candidates.

Responding yesterday, ASUU defended the action taken by the state government. Instead, it blamed the two botched attempts on what it called Ninalowo’s “flagrant contravention of extant laws, breach of due process, failure and total disregard to follow own laid down criteria in his desperation to foist his own preferred candidate who did not meet the stated requirements.

“There is no doubting the fact that many procedures were breached by Prof. Ninalowo as pro-chancellor and chairman of the Governing Council and as chairman of the Joint Council and senate selection committee in the selection process,” Dansu and Oyekan said.

The union pointed out that the candidate shortlisted as “the best” in both exercises did not possess a PhD degree as against the requirements listed in the newspaper advertisement, just as another candidate shortlisted among the top three has limited experience as against another requirement that an applicant “should be a distinguished scholar of the rank of professor of 10 years standing with several years of teaching and research in a university.”

Among other breaches, Professor Ninalowo was accused of railroading council into lowering requirements for the vice chancellor job in the second exercise that was different from the ones listed in the newspaper advertisement for the first round in his desperation to ensure his anointed candidate still emerged winner.