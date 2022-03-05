As the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) one month warning strike enters its third week, some chapters of the union have started voting in continuation of the strike.

The union started on a one month warning strike on February 14 over government’s failure to implement the Memorandum of Action it signed with the union.

Although the government on Thursday reconstituted a team to renegotiate the 2009 agreement it had with the union, its members are worried that it is an attempt to delay the implementation of the already negotiated document.

ASUU president, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, in a strike bulletin issued to universities and obtained by LEADERSHIP Weekend, mandated branches to immediately query members who have been violating the strike by participating in any meeting without the permission of the National Strike Coordinating Committee (NSCC).

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “Our national struggle to compel government to fully implement the 2009 FGN-ASUU agreement is now into the third week. 2. The NSCC wishes to commend our members in all the branches for their resoluteness in the pursuit of our demands.

“The on-going strike is not against any vice-chancellor or university administration, students or any group within and outside the system. The union had commenced discussion with government on the issues and timelines have been given.”

ADVERTISEMENT