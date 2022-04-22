Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU), Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH, Oyo State chapter yesterday urged Governor Seyi Makinde to impress it on the Vice Chancellor Professor Mojeed Olaide Liasu and the Chairman Governing Council Professor Deji Omole to pay the over N5 billion seven years of arrears of earned academic allowances owed academic staff of the institution.

The union also blamed the leadership of the university for denying academics their due promotion arrears which was capable of dampening their morale

The union’s chairman, Professors Biodun Olaniran and Toyin Abegunrin, Secretary respectively who stated this in a statement entitled: “LAUTECH Administration: A Slave Driver”, put the amount being owed them at over N5 billion.

The ASUU leaders said their members have lost confidence in the university administration led by the acting Vice chancellor and the Deji Omole-led Governing council to pursue their welfare.

While urging the governor to immediately intervene before the situation degenerates into further crisis in LAUTECH, said, “It is rather unfortunate that the 2016 and 2017 avoidable crisis started because the then administration refused to address arrears of EAA.

“Apparently not learning from history, the present university administration and council are now toeing the same path”, the union said.

The duo of Olaniran and Abegunrin said “Our Union cooperated with the administration to realise the debt from students with the understanding that our EAA and promotion arrears will be settled, knowing full well that at least one third of it could be paid.