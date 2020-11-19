By our Correspondents |

The Benin Zone of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) yesterday expressed serious doubt over the capability and commitment of Senator Dr. Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Employment, to midwife any peaceful and early resolution of the issues that led to the ongoing strike in the country’s public universities.

Also, the Bauchi zonal coordinator of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof. Lawal Abubakar yesterday berated both the federal government and the Minister of Labour, Dr. Chris Ngige for being insincere with the union over discussions that would have resolved the impassive.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Benin Zone of the Union hinged its doubt on Dr. Ngige’s obvious approach in the handling of the ongoing strike, which the Union said may probably not midwife an earnest resolution of the crisis in the country’s public universities.

In a release issued in Benin City yesterday and signed by the Union’s zonal coordinator, Prof. Fred Esumeh, ASUU observed that since the development of UTAS, the Minister of Labour and Employment has been making remarks characteristic of a spoiler, confusionist and anti-ASUU, rather than a conciliator.

In his address during the zonal meeting held at the Gombe State University, Abubakar said discussions between the union and federal government that would have ensured that students return to school, has failed to yield result because of what he tagged as federal government “taking Nigerians for granted.”