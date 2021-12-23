The Ibadan Zone of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Wednesday awarded 22 students scholarships under the ASUU Indigent Students Scholarship Scheme.

The cheques were presented to the awardees at the Ladoke Akintola University Ogbomoso by former national treasurer of ASUU, Prof Ademola Aremu, financial secretary of ASUU, Prof Ade Adejumo, and chairpersons from the zone.

The Ibadan Zone comprises University of Ibadan, University of Ilorin, Ladoke Akintola University, and Kwara State University.

Announcing the awards, Ibadan Zonal coordinator of ASUU, Prof Oyebamiji Oyegoke, stated that the ASUU leadership directed that all chapters of the union should institute the scholarship as a way of ensuring that indigent but brilliant students are not denied quality education.

According to him, the national secretariat of the union is giving out scholarships worth 100,000 naira per session to at least 73 students across all public universities while individual varsities also give awards to their indigent students.

After presenting the awards, the financial secretary of ASUU, Professor Ade Adejumo urged Nigerians including “those who have stolen from Nigeria and Nigerians to support the education of indigent students so that they can realise their full potentials and contribute to National development.”

Adejumo said the union believes that being indigent should not be a reason not to go to school.

In his remarks, Prof Aremu lamented that those who benefitted from scholarships and free education during their time were now the ones underfunding education.