The leadership of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has faulted the statement issued by the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr (Mrs.) Folasade Yemi-Esan, that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is not a trade union, saying it is a misrepresentation of facts.

NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, who made this known yesterday condemned the statement by the Head of Civil Service, pointing out that it is a deceptive way to treat ASUU outside the labour circle.

Wabba disclosed that the NLC decided to speak on the matter in order to set the records straight and disclaim the misleading statement by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation on the status of ASUU as an organisation.

He pointed out that ASUU was formed by practising teachers in 1965 under the name NigerianTeachers. And that ASUU in 1978 became a successor body to the Nigerian Teachers, adding that since its formation, ASUU has been a trade union affiliated to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Wabba added that the founding President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Hassan Sunmonu, currently serves as one of the national trustees of ASUU, noting that the history of ASUU as a trade union has been that of struggles.

