The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) chapter, has kicked against the appointment of Prof. (Mrs) Adenike Temidayo Oladiji, as the eighth substantive Vice Chancellor of the University.

The Council of the University presided over by the pro-chancellor and chairman of Council, Ambassador Godknows Boladei Igali, had last week ratified Prof. Oladiji’s appointment at its special meeting.

But FUTA ASUU through its chairman, Prof. Olayinka Awopetu, faulted the process of the appointment, saying that the union would not accept what it called a faulty process.

Speaking after the congress held at the weekend, Prof. Awopetu noted that such a faulty process of appointing the new VC should not be allowed in any civilised society.

While noting that the union was not fighting for any individual, Awopetu said ASUU was fighting for the university system across the country as the system is only known for merit.

ASUU chairman said, “At the congress, we looked at the process, we are not talking about individuals. We found problems with the process at the very end of the procedure for the appointment of VC when the Council had to pick from the list of the three candidates submitted to it.

“Three nominees will be presented to Council in order of their positions. Under normal circumstances, the Council should pick the first because that is merit. There is no lobby about it.

“In case the Council will not select the first, Council must give serious cogent reasons why the first must be jettisoned for any other and that any other becomes second. If also the second will must be picked, there must be a set of reasons why he must not be picked and we now settle for the third.

“But in this case of FUTA, the Council in its wisdom decided to leave the first, left the second and the third and opted for voting between the first and the second, thereby disenfranchising the third. By the law, any of the three candidates presented is good enough for the position of VC.

“If Council wanted to go for voting, we would have wanted to see the votes of the three. But we have votes of two and zero recorded for the third and that is where we believe something played out here. If you are not picking the best for the university, there must be cogent reasons and will not accept it until the Council does what is needful.

“Council can reverse itself, tell everybody why number one is not acceptable and why they have to settle for number two.

We have rejected the appointment of the individual who came second in that interview that was presented to the council. Congress of ASUU in their resolution rejected that appointment.

“ASUU FUTA will not recognise that individual as VC and will never relate to it until every level of litigation has been completed.”