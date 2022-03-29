In a bid to put the record straight for the interest of stakeholders and the general public and bring to a logical conclusion series of issues emanating from media statements about the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA)’s role on the assessment of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS), NITDA says a detailed Functionality/User Acceptance Test on the platform was carried out by the agency’s team; which revealed that a total of 687 test cases were generated in which 529 passed, 156 failed and two cautionary warnings.

Given the fact that some of the failed cases are critical to the overall functionality of the solution, the agency could not recommend for the solution to be deployed in a production environment which necessitated ASUU to work on the Solution and submit it for further assessment.

To further give credence to the outcome, a comprehensive report outlining all the tests carried out and issues identified was submitted to the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy on the 3rd December, 2021. This was in turn submitted to the chief conciliator, the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment as well as other stakeholders in ASUU.

A statement by the agency’s Head, Corporate Affairs and External Relations, Mrs Hadiza Umar, said as part of the process, NITDA held its first meeting with ASUU on 22nd October, 2020 and discussions centered on the modalities of the assessment. Stressing that documents necessary for effective planning and execution of the tests were requested, adding that critical stakeholders to the implementation and deployment of the Solution, both the National Universities Commission (NUC) and the Office of the Accountant- General of the Federation were also engaged.

ADVERTISEMENT

UI Shut Indefinitely Over ASUU Strike

The main aim of the engagement, the statement stressed was to obtain software requirements from their perspective

The statement goes on to explain that upon receipt of the documents from ASUU as well as access details of the UTAS platform in January, 2021, the Agency’s team carried out basic Functionality/User Acceptance Test on the platform. As NUC conducted UAT, NITDA felt it can use the report produced by NUC for its report. However, upon review, it was observed that the Solution was demonstrated to the Principal Officers in a similar way it was demonstrated at the Accountant General’s Office. The Agency decided that further UAT be carried out with actual end-users from the university system. As a result, arrangements were made and 46 staff members from 28 Federal Universities, mainly from the Vice Chancellor’s Office, Human Resources, Accounts and Bursary participated in the UAT, held at NUC, on 10th August, 2021.

“Although the UAT was carried out as planned, challenges were encountered that negatively impacted on the outcome of the assessment..”

Meanwhile, the Agency’s team also carried out a series of Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Tests on the UTAS platform; One of the assessments revealed five High Risk vulnerabilities that are likely to negatively impact on the platform if exploited. Furthermore, two (2) Low Risk vulnerabilities were identified and were discussed with the ASUU team and a further assessment carried out on the updated version of the Solution revealed that the High Risk Vulnerabilities have been addressed.

However, one (1) Medium Risk, three Low Risks and 44 Informational Risks were identified. These also, were adequately communicated to the relevant stakeholders including ASUU, the statement affirmed.

Considering the challenge encountered, NITDA noted that the assessment methodology had to be reviewed to facilitate daily remediation of critical issues as they occur.

ADVERTISEMENT

NITDA has by the press statement drawn the attention of stakeholders and the general public to the need for the UTAS platform to be sufficiently robust with key functionalities implemented before being deployed to the production environment. However, the assessment revealed that the Solution, as it is currently implemented, is limited. There are critical functionalities that have to be implemented, tested and passed before the Solution can be considered to meet NITDA’s due diligence requirements. These areas of improvement have been fully documented and shared with the ASUU team for necessary action. It is expected that ASUU will improve on the areas identified, work on the security issues flagged and resubmit the Solution for further assessment, the statement added.

It may be recalled that the Act establishing NITDA mandates it to create a framework for the planning, research, development, standardisation, application, coordination, monitoring, evaluation and regulation of Information Technology (IT) practices in Nigeria. The Agency has, over the years, issued a series of regulatory instruments including the Software Testing and Quality Assurance Framework and Guideline, issued in 2016. This regulatory instrument, currently being reviewed, provides guidelines for the design, development and testing of software projects in Nigeria. Furthermore, Section 10 of the Guidelines for Nigerian Content Development in ICT, 2019 provided detailed guidelines and expectations for Indigenous Software Development and Software Enabled Products and Services.

ADVERTISEMENT

The agency assures stakeholders and the general public of its commitment to its mandate and the vision of proactively facilitating the development of Nigeria into a sustainable digital economy by creating an enabling environment where Nigerians develop, adopt and derive value from digital technology.